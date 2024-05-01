Uniswap (UNI) Reaches Market Cap of $4.09 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.09 billion and $186.29 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.84 or 0.00011898 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00134166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010121 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000119 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.07037246 USD and is down -7.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1004 active market(s) with $168,899,203.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.