United States Cellular (USM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.18 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United States Cellular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

