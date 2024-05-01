United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $253.02 and last traded at $251.42. 277,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 438,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.62 and a 200-day moving average of $228.81.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.20, for a total value of $846,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.20, for a total transaction of $846,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,869,150.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,590 shares of company stock valued at $33,086,361. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

