Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $15.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.36 million, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

