Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY24 guidance at $0.67-0.72 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.670-0.720 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.36 million, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTI. StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

