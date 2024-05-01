UNUS SED LEO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.68 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $5.81 or 0.00010002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.39 billion and approximately $1.68 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00133179 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,510,347 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,514,766.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.84999276 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,362,974.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

