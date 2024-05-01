US Capital Advisors Downgrades Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) to Hold

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $13.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 544,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 43,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

