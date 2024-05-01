US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.82

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.82 and last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 325489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

