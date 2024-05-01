US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.82

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.82 and last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 325489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.
Institutional Trading of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.