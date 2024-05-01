Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,803 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $20,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PG&E by 5.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

PG&E Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PCG opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

