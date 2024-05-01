Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 57,133 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,133 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.24% of AppLovin worth $32,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in AppLovin by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 4,805.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,066 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,453 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,815. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APP. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.90.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.