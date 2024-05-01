Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 84,743 Shares of VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF (BATS:PIT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF (BATS:PIT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $22,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000.

Shares of BATS PIT opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93.

The VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF (PIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in commodity securities from the energy, precious metals, industrial metals, agriculture and livestock sectors. The fund uses an optimized process to maximize risk-adjusted returns.

