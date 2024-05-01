Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,472,929 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 263,264 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $35,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NG stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a quick ratio of 65.41 and a current ratio of 65.41. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

