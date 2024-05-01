Van ECK Associates Corp Has $37.79 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933,175 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 18,765 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.17% of SEA worth $37,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SEA by 12,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $107,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,327 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of SEA by 17.3% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,510,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $66,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,777 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP raised its stake in SEA by 56.1% in the third quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 284,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 102,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SE

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.