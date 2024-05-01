Van ECK Associates Corp Has $43.42 Million Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Roblox worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Roblox by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Roblox by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 712,374 shares of company stock worth $29,639,338. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

