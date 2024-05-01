Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 193,780 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,516,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,780 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Skeena Resources worth $22,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 612,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 11.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 21.7% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.
Skeena Resources Stock Performance
Skeena Resources stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.65.
Skeena Resources Profile
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
