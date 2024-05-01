Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 193,780 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,516,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,780 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Skeena Resources worth $22,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 612,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 11.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 21.7% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Skeena Resources stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

Skeena Resources Profile

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.