Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 369,927 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,978,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 369,927 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.38% of RPC worth $21,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RES. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RPC by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,277,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,627 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter worth $925,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 7.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 69,737 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RPC by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RPC by 14.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 161,871 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Trading Down 6.0 %

RES opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.60. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.

RPC Increases Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.33 million. RPC had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 56.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

