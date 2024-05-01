VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after acquiring an additional 460,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,723 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,190,000 after purchasing an additional 493,627 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 738,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

