Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,036.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 402,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 389,742 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 178,998 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8,010.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 466,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 460,848 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 129,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 188,668 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $122.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

