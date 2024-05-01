Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Position Lessened by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.