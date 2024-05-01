Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Boosted by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,328 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 11.1% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 371,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 960,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,026,000 after purchasing an additional 200,738 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $48.33. 2,545,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,397,919. The firm has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

