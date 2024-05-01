Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after acquiring an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,199,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after acquiring an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,864.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 116,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after acquiring an additional 112,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,247,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $256.38. 74,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,297. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.55 and its 200 day moving average is $252.11.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

