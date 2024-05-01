Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 515,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $41,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divergent Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,968,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,689. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

