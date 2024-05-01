Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $238.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

