Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $13,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.75. 247,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,377. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.50. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $87.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.