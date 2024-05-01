Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.