Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.