Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stake Boosted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

