Varex Imaging (VREX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Varex Imaging has set its Q2 guidance at $0.10-$0.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.100-0.300 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Varex Imaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ VREX opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a market cap of $659.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

