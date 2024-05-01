Vasta Platform (VSTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vasta Platform Price Performance
VSTA stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.81 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Vasta Platform has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $4.55.
About Vasta Platform
