Vasta Platform (VSTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vasta Platform Price Performance

VSTA stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.81 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Vasta Platform has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

About Vasta Platform

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.