Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading 2.2% Higher

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $40.57. 5,133,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 19,969,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 244.0% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 137,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 97,540 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 274.2% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 111,115 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 52,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

