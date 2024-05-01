Verra Mobility (VRRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Verra Mobility has set its FY24 guidance at $1.15-1.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.150-1.200 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.76 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 41.86%. On average, analysts expect Verra Mobility to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Trading Down 3.2 %

Verra Mobility stock opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Verra Mobility

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.