Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 0.1%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.19 and last traded at $93.37. Approximately 2,957,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,082,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.49.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 89.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,362,790 shares of company stock valued at $306,451,347. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $24,486,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Vertiv by 82.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 791.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 82,239 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

