Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.93

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 62461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%. Analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,549 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,577,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,218,000 after acquiring an additional 531,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,832,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,753 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,980,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,003 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,592,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 194,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

