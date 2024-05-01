Via Renewables (VIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $78.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Via Renewables in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

