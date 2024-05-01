Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Up to $8.79

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $9.66. Viant Technology shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 88,861 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $512.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

