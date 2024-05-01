Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 154,468 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,793,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,468 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.25% of W. R. Berkley worth $409,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 945,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,015,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,970,000. NatWest Group plc acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,791,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 53,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.10. 417,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,248. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $89.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

