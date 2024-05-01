Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,958 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.15% of Hologic worth $361,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,102. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.93. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

