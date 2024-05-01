Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $278.45 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,537 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Parker-Hannifin worth $278,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,392,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $2,271,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.38.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $543.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $318.32 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.