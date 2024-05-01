Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $438.36 Million Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,124,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,607 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $438,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 390,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,500,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 12.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 13.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,534,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $117.54. 348,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,704. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $121.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

