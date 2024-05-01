Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,174 shares during the period. Leidos accounts for approximately 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.58% of Leidos worth $532,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.99. 552,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 98.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.53. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

