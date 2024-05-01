Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,007,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 335,028 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Hess worth $289,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hess by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.42.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,581. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.19.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

