Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 67,653 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,993,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,653 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.96% of Genpact worth $312,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Genpact by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Genpact by 438.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Genpact stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,744. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

