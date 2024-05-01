Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 19,582 shares.The stock last traded at $51.50 and had previously closed at $51.81.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $545.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87.

Get Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.