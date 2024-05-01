Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 1,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 70,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VINP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $580.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $25.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 510,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 356,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 79,945 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

