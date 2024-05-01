Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRDN stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.07. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $28.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a current ratio of 18.26.

Several research analysts have commented on VRDN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

