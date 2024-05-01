Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,874 shares of company stock worth $5,506,827. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

Read Our Latest Report on V

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

V stock opened at $268.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $493.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.19. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.