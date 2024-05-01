Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 132,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Visionary Trading Down 24.6 %

Visionary stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. 634,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17. Visionary has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.

Get Visionary alerts:

About Visionary

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Visionary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.