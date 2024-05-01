Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 132,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Visionary Trading Down 24.6 %
Visionary stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. 634,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17. Visionary has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.
About Visionary
