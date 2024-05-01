Vistra (NYSE:VST) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.12

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.12 and last traded at $75.95, with a volume of 1360342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Get Vistra alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VST

Vistra Stock Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vistra by 22.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 166,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 30,712 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 33.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 45.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 99.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.