Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Trading 6.2% Higher

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $25.74. 466,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 696,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens raised Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair downgraded Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 633,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,836,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 633,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,836,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $69,611.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,644 shares in the company, valued at $24,855,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,536 in the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,931,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,922,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 121,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 41,374 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,114,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

