Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

