Vulcan Materials (VMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $257.72 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $174.17 and a one year high of $276.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. Wolfe Research lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

